Krishna Shroff And Eban Hyams' PDA Is Getting Cuter By The Day

Krishna Shroff with Eban Hyams. (Image courtesy: kishushroff)

Jackie Shroff's daughter Krishna Shroff, who frequently occupies a spot on the trends' list for her social media PDA with boyfriend Eban Hyams, is trending once again. On Saturday, the 27-year-old shared a lovely picture with Eban on her Instagram profile and it has our heart. In the photograph, Krishna and Eban can be seen kissing in front of an aquarium. Krishna captioned the post: "My favourite fish in the sea." The photograph happens to be from Dubai (going by Krishna's Instagram posts). Take a look at Krishna's post here:

Earlier this month, Krishna shared a picture with Eban from a beach. Take a look at the post here:

On Valentine's Day, she shared a set of lovely pictures with her boyfriend on Instagram and she wrote: "Grateful for you every day, E."

Krishna and Eban frequently occupy a spot on the list of the trends for their romance. Last year, Eban, in his Instagram post referred to Krishna as "wifey," which started secret wedding rumour. However, Krishna dismissed the rumours in an interview with Mumbai Mirror."It's hilarious... Just a term. And it is crazy how there are so many articles saying we were secretly married. Even my mum (Ayesha Shroff) asked me what was going on," she said.

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Jackie and Ayesha Shroff, launched her MMA training centre named MMA Matrix in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.