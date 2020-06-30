Krishna Shares A Priceless Throwback Pic With Dad Jackie Shroff

Krishna Shroff with Jackie Shroff. (courtesy: kishushroff)

Highlights Krishna posted a throwback picture on her Instagram story

She wrote, "That forever kind"

Krishna accompanied it with a heart emoji

Krishna Shroff's latest Instagram story has our heart. On Tuesday, Krishna posted a million-dollar throwback picture of herself along with her father and Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff. In the greyscale photograph, little Krishna can be seen curled up in her father's arms. She chose the best set of words to describe the picture. Krishna tagged her father Jackie Shroff in the story and she wrote: "That forever kind," adding a heart emoji to it.

Take a look at Krishna Shroff's picture here:

Screenshot of Krishna Shroff's Instagram story.

Earlier this week, Ayesha Shroff posted a picture with her daughter Krishna, she tagged her husband Jackie and their son Tiger Shroff and she wrote in the caption: "Happy vibes farm day."

Last month, Krishna posted a picture with Jackie Shroff and she captioned it: "A1 since day 1." ICYMI, this is the picture we are talking about:

Krishna Shroff, daughter of Bollywood actor Jackie and film producer Ayesha Shroff, owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix, which she launched in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast just like her brother and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who has been trained in several forms of martial arts and is often seen displaying his parkour skills on his Instagram profile.

Jackie Shroff and Ayesha Shroff, a former model and actress, got married in 1987. She is a producer, who has backed films like Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hai, Boom and Grahan, among others. Jackie Shroff will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, alongside his Bharat co-stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani.