Krishna Shroff's Birthday Wish For 'Beautiful Mother' Ayesha Is Pure Love

Krishna Shroff shared this photo. (Image courtesy: kishushroff )

Krishna Shroff, daughter of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha, light up Instagram on Friday by sharing an adorable birthday post for her "beautiful mother." Krishna, who often posts pictures of her mom on her social media profile, added another touching mother-daughter moment to her family diaries and we just love it. She posted a recent photograph of herself and mom Ayesha on her Instagram story and accompanied it with a sweet note for her. In the photograph, Krishna and Ayesha Shroff can be seen happily posing for a selfie. "Happy birthday to my beautiful mother, best friend, soul sister, ride or die, confidant and so much more! How did Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and I get so lucky?" wrote Krishna in her birthday note.

In a separate story, Krishna also wished her parents on their 43rd wedding anniversary.

Krishna Shroff often occupies spots on the list of trends, courtesy her stunning pictures. Last month, she posted a photo of herself wearing a white shirt and wrote: "What day is it?"

Her post-workout photos and sun-kissed selfies also break the Internet every now and then. We have selected a few for you, take a look. You can thank us later.

Last month, Krishna trended big time on social media for posting loved-up pictures of herself and her boyfriend Eban Hyams. Eban, who was living with Krishna for some time during the lockdown, is currently living in his Sydney home.

Krishna, just like brother Tiger Shroff, is a fitness enthusiast. She has also launched her MMA training centres named MMA Matrix in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.