Koffee With Karan 8: Aditya Roy Kapur's Keywords - Dating App, Thirst Trap And 'Aashiqui'

He came, he saw and he won the Koffee With Karan 8 rapid fire round. That's Aditya Roy Kapur for you. The return of Aditya Roy Kapur on the koffee couch was an episode to remember, what with the actor discussing his single life (a thing of the past now), his experience on dating apps and his thirst trap game. The moment Aditya Roy Kapur entered the vicinity of Karan Johar's brewery of fresh questions, he was asked, "Whether or not you are in something committed or not, you haven't been in a relationship since your last....And even your last one with... Allegedly Shraddha Kapoor." The keyword being "Allegedly," Aditya emphasised.

Karan Johar continued, "When you came on the couch with her (Shraddha Kapoor) and there was no... But everyone knew there was an aashiqui (pun intended) of sorts but you haven't been in a committed relationship for a while and you are living the single life and your boys club, of which Arjun is a part of Ranbir is a part of, have ribbed you in front of me about your various outings." Replying to KJo's elaborate question, Aditya replied, "Right. Alleged."

"And there have been spottings," added Karan Johar. Arjun Kapoor quickly added, "He has been malang for a long time." KJo then asked, "What was that phase like? What was that phase like in your life where you were always being called out for your thirst trap existence?" Aditya Roy Kapur replied, "Yea, I was chilling. I was single. I was not feeling any... I feel like when something has to happen, it happens and I wasn't looking for a relationship and seeking it out."

"Weren't you on the dating app as well that I tried to be on? Raya," KJo then asked. "At one time," maintained Aditya, adding that it wasn't successful. "The point is it was an unsuccessful inning," he revealed.

Later in the show, the filmmaker asked Aditya if he feels "objectified" for his "sexy persona." He added, "You are called a thirst trap and then you do a hugely successful show called The Night Manager, where you are unapologetically, unabashedly sexy," KJo asked. The actor responded, "I don't feel like I fuel that fire that much. I mean it's not like I am sitting around posing these thirst traps that often. I am more often posting pictures of sunsets and weird songs. I look at it as a positive. I think it's a positive thing. I am flattered. And as far as the recognition for the work in concerned now, I've done enough work over the years so... I don't feel like it is something that hinders the perception of the work that I do. I think it only adds to it."