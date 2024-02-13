Kiran Rao On Her Bond With Ex-Husband Aamir Khan: 'We Never Even Had Big Fights'

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao at an event.

Kiran Rao, busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Laapataa Ladies, talked about the strong bond she shares with Aamir Khan, in an interview with Connect FM Canada. Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan announced divorce in 2021. Emphasizing their bond that goes beyond marital obligations, Kiran told Connect FM Canada, "It came naturally to us because we started off working together, and even after we became partners, we continued working together. We understand each other in a way that goes beyond just the marital relationship. We are creatively very close. We also share similar opinions on many issues."

Kiran Rao added, "We had a very familial, honest relationship. That's something that you can't erase and you don't want to because that's the basis for our relationship. We never even had any acrimonious fallouts or big fights. We just wanted to redefine our relationship. We wanted to remain a family, but not be married. So we just made our own rules. I don't think relationships can be given social tags. This just happens to be unusual for people, that two divorced individuals want to continue working together, live in the same building, have meals often, etc. I would not have been happy if the dissolution of our marriage had resulted in the end of our relationship."

Kiran also mentioned that Aamir Khan takes her opinions on cinema seriously. "He has sought my opinion on many occasions. I suppose since we think similarly on so many levels, I have also been able to influence him. Though he's always been the person who follows his own path, he values my opinion quite a lot. And it's nice to hear that." For the unversed, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and is backed by Aamir Khan Productions. It marks Kiran Rao's comeback as a director after over a decade.

In an earlier interview with The Week, Kiran talked about their family dynamics and revealed that she and Reena Dutta (Aamir Khan's first wife) often hang out. Reflecting on her bond with Aamir, Reena and others, Kiran said that inclusivity comes naturally to them. Speaking to The Week, Kiran said, "It comes very naturally to us as people to be inclusive. My family was also at the wedding. It's something that we honestly didn't have to think about. We are a family. In fact, we have Monday night dinners where we all get together."

Kiran added, "We also live in the same housing society. My mother-in-law stays upstairs, Reena lives next door and Nuzhat (Aamir's cousin) also lives nearby. It's because we genuinely like each other as human beings. I hang out with Reena and Nuzhat independently of Aamir, too. My sisters-in-law live upstairs and I adore them. These are relationships you shouldn't lose if you get divorced. Aamir and I didn't have an acrimonious divorce; we may have parted as a couple, but we are very much a family."

Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad and they are frequently pictured together. Kiran Rao actively participated in all the functions of Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding. Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter with his first wife Reena Dutta. Kiran, however, gave their Mumbai reception a miss due to her prior commitments.