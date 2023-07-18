Kiara Advani Reveals She Auditioned For Laal Singh Chaddha Years Ago: 'I Was Terrible'

Image was instagrammed by Kiara Advani.(Courtesy:kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is the star of the hour. The actress is riding on the wave of her back-to-back hits such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha. She recently sat down for her chat with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra and reflected on her journey in the movies. As part of the conversation, Kiara Advani revealed that she once auditioned for Aamir Khan'sLaal Singh Chaddha several years ago. She shared that Kiara Advani was not aware that she was auditioning for Laal Singh Chaddha at the time and confessed that she was “terrible”. She said, “I auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha. At the time I didn't know it was for Laal Singh Chaddha. I really don't want to see that audition though. I think I was terrible. It was many many years ago. I realised much later it was for Laal Singh Chaddha.”

Sharing the information, Kiara Advani also looked towards her team for a quick confirmation. The team, however, refused to respond to which Kiara Advani said laughing, “They don't want to say anything, I don't know why.” Laal Singh Chaddha was also the first film that Kareena Kapoor auditioned for.

Kiara Advani made the revelation when asked if she was open to giving auditions for projects. “Casting is such an important part of filmmaking because the right cast can add so much more value to the film. It's not about, ‘who's the better actor'. It is about, ‘Who fits the part',” Kiara Advani said, adding, “It's absolutely wonderful to audition, great to know if you are suited for the par.”

In the same interview, Kiara Advani also shared her perspective on her growth as an actress over the years, stating that she is aware of her capabilities and what she can contribute. However, she also expressed her desire to continue pushing herself to new limits. Kiara Advani mentioned that Sidharth, her partner, has been a supportive presence in her life, encouraging her to explore her full potential. According to her, Sidharth has advised her not to restrict herself and to pursue whatever endeavours she wishes to undertake while helping her remain calm.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will be seen in Game Changer opposite Ram Charan.