Ram Charan And Wife Upasana's Daughter Klin Kaara Is In Safe Hands, Courtesy Big Brother Rhyme

Image was shared by Rhyme. (Courtesy: alwaysrhyme )

Ram Charan and Upasana's pet dog Rhyme is fulfilling his big brother duties earnestly and his Instagram post stands as proof. On Sunday, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana uploaded an adorable picture on their pet Rhyme's social media page. In it, we can see Rhyme perched on top of a chair, overlooking Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara as she sleeps peacefully in her cot. The scene is from Ram Charan's daughter's nursery and is all heart. The caption alongside the image reads, "Keeping an eye on my baby sister Night duty."

Superstar Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who welcomed their first child, a daughter on June 20 in Hyderabad, announced the name of the child in a close-knit ceremony last week. Ram Charan shared pictures from the baby naming ceremony and explained what her name means in a note signed off by Klin Kaara's grandparents, "With the blessings of the Chenchu tribal Goddess Bhauramma Devi, we introduce our beloved granddaughter Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam - the name signifies transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening - lots of love - Surekha, Shobana, Chiranjeevi and Anil."

Klin Kaara's mother Upasana also posted pictures from the ceremony on social media and wrote, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents," read the caption.

After getting discharged from the hospital last month, new parents Ram Charan and Upasana welcomed home little Klin Kaara with the most adorable post. Upasana posted a happy picture with their husband Ram Charan, their daughter and their pet Rhyme. She captioned it, "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings." This is the post we are referring to:

Ram Charan was last seen in a lead role in the hugely successful RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer which also features Kiara Advani. The film's title and first look were revealed on the actor's birthday earlier this year.