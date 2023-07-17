Wimbledon 2023 Final: Aamir Khan Had This Much Fun With His Children Ira, Junaid And Azad

Image was shared by Ira Khan. (Courtesy:khan.ira)

The Wimbledon 2023 final was a star-studded affair. From Brad Pitt to Priyanka Chopra, our eyes were busy celeb-spotting at the iconic Centre Court. While Carlos Alcaraz stunned 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set thriller, Marketa Vondrousova won the women's final against Ons Jabeur. Did you know Bollywood's “Mr Perfectionist” Aamir Khan was also present at the All England Club? The actor went to Wimbledon with his daughter Ira Khan and sons Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan. Ira posted the picture along with a Centre Court GIF on Instagram Stories. In the pic, the Khans look super excited about the match. FYI: It wasn't clear which game Aamir and his children watched.

Not many would know that Aamir Khan himself was a state-level tennis champion. The actor, in one of his interviews, had said that he “played tennis in state-level championships and became a state-level champion.”

Aamir Khan was also part of a friendly game during the International Premier Tennis League tournament in December 2014. Aamir played the match with tennis legends Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. The actor was joined by his industry colleagues Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh.

Cut to Wimbledon 2023 and the celebrities spotted at the stands. Fashionista Sonam Kapoor, on Sunday, attended the Men's Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz with her husband Anand Ahuja. She has shared pictures and videos from the “incredible historical match” on Instagram. Along with her Wimbledon album, Sonam wrote, “What an incredible historical match to watch, with such brilliant company! Congratulations to the insanely talented Carlos Alcaraz and the amazing Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon.”

Talking about the “power of sport,” Anand Ahuja, in his elaborate note, said, “Still chills from yesterday's match … so many thoughts and emotions … that's the power of sport. Everyone is talking about the rising of a new great in Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic‘s articulate speech post-match on his opponent's victory shows how he's been this great for this long - equanimity, never getting too high in victory and too low in defeat…understanding that we must attach ourselves to our effort rather than the result. And for the new champ, maturity beyond his years after the first set; when murmurs of his finals performance last month could've stunned him, he gathered himself and stayed focused. boy oh boy. So grateful to have witnessed a generational finals Wimbledon.”

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, pop sensation Ariana Grande, 'James Bond' Daniel Craig and Emma Watson, among others were spotted in the stands cheering for their favourite players.