Kiara Advani Marks One Month Of Kabir Singh With An Emotional Post. Shahid Kapoor's Comment Is Priceless

Kiara Advani Instagrammed this picture. (Image courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Highlights Kabir Singh completed one month at the box office The film became a huge success among cine-lovers The film's actress Kiara penned a heartfelt note to mark the occasion

Kabir Singh actress Kiara Advani shared a heartfelt note on social media as her film completes one month at the box office but it's Shahid Kapoor's comment, which is making the post extra special. Kiara plays the role of Preeti, love interest of Kabir Singh (played by Shahid Kapoor) in the film. Released last month on June 21, Kabir Singh is still performing excellent at the box office even after facing backlash for its plot (more on that later). Marking the film's success, Kiara Advani shared a still from the film and poured her heart out in an emotional post, in which she thanked her co-star Shahid Kapoor, the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and producers Ashwin Varde, Murad Khetani and Bhushan Kumar for making Kabir Singh's journey incredible.

Sharing the post, Kiara Advani wrote: "#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh, I don't know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn't help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me."

Further in her post, Kiara singled out a note for Shahid and wrote: "Kabir, aka Shahid Kapoor, my costar, confidant and friend through this journey, who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn't have been luckier to work together on this special film."

Kiara also expressed gratitude towards Sandeep Reddy Vanga and wrote: "Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can't stop yourself from feeling for them."

Read Kiara's entire post here:

Reacting to her post, Shahid Kapoor wrote: "This award winning speech also deserves an award."

A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's comment on Kiara Advani's post

Kabir Singh is performing well at the box office despite critics slamming it as a glorification of toxic masculinity. In its fifth week, the film earned over Rs 260 crore. Kabir Singh is a Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, made by the same director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.