Sidharth Malhotra Is As Smitten By Kiara Advani In A Red Dress As The Internet

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliadvani)

Bollywood star Kiara Advani is the darling of the nation. The actress enjoys a huge fan following thanks to her acting prowess and stunning looks. While Kiara has no dearth of cheerleaders, the star's husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra leads the group of well-wishers. The doting husband's reaction to Kiara's new Instagram upload is a case in point. Kiara has been treating fans to several glamorous looks as part of the promotions of her upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The look in question features the actress in a red off-shoulder knit dress. Kiara shared the images with a blazing heart emoji and Sidharth Malhotra immediately reacted to the post with a bunch of fire, heart and heart-eye emojis.

Check out the post here:

Sidharth Malhotra seems to be loving Kiara Advani's looks for the promotional campaign of her new film. We say this because of another similar post shared by Kiara – in which she opted for a green dress – Sidharth once again reacted with fire, heart and heart-eye emojis. Wondering what Kiara wrote in the caption? "Love is evergreen." Did someone say “couple goals”, yet?

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also shared a still from the film, in which she is wearing a gorgeous lehenga. In the caption, she wrote, “2 days to go,” referring to the release of Satyaprem Ki Katha. In response to this post, actress Sobhita Dhulipala said, “Beautiful woman.”

Earlier, Kiara Advani celebrated nine years of being a part of the film industry. She looked back at her journey as an actress and summed up her emotions in an Instagram post. The note she shared said, "To my dearest well-wishers, I thank you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and giving me so much love through these 9 years. This journey would not be the same without each one of you. I am grateful that I got the chance to be a part of your family and life. Thank you for having my back through all my ups and downs and making me the person and actor I am today."

Kiara Advani further wrote, "9 years and it feels like it has only just begun. With gratitude in my heart and dreams in my eyes, I look forward to the journey ahead together, to entertain you and give you all the happiness I can through my work... to continue to learn and grow with you by my side. with love, always."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in February, this year in Jaisalmer. On the work front, after Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara will be next seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in Yodha.