SatyaPrem Ki Katha Song Aaj Ke Baad: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Wedding Anthem

Kiara and Kartik in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

The “wedding song of the season” - Aaj Ke Baad from the film SatyaPrem Ki Kathais here. The track, released an hour ago, has collected more than 5 lakh views on YouTube. Aaj Ke Baad is sung by Manan Bhardwaj and Tulsi Kumar. The lyrics are by Manan Bhardwaj. He has also composed the track. Aaj Ke Baad features the wedding sequence. From haldi to Mehendi, the video ticks all the boxes. Sharing the song update on Instagram, Kiara wrote, “Aankhay naam hai, khushiya bhi sang hai.” SatyaPrem Ki Katha also stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will hit the theatres on June 29. Sajid Nadiadwala, Shareen Mantri Kedia and Kishor Arora have bankrolled the project.

You can listen to the track here:

The makers of SatyaPrem Ki Kathareleased the trailer last week. You can watch it here:

Kiara Advani, who will play Katha in the film, wrote an extensive note for the cast and crew of SatyaPrem Ki Katha after completing the shoot for the film. Along with a series of BTS pictures, Kiara wrote, “​​A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I've made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director Sameer Vidwans Sir, you've created magic, Kartik Aaryan, and Shareen Mantri. I'll miss the trinity Gajraj Rao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma'am, Anooradha Patel, Siddharth Randeria, Shikha Talsania and our entire cast. Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances...Sajid sir and team for making the journey soooo smooth and to my very own squad. Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role."

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have earlier shared the screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.