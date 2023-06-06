Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's Get-Together With Satyaprem Ki Katha Team

Kartik and Kiara with the team. (courtesy: kaartikaaryan)

After the trailer launch of Satyaprem Ki Katha on Monday, the makers hosted a get-together for the team. The film's lead actors Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan attended the get-together at the film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala's house. Also present at the get-together were Warda Nadiadwala, director Sameer Vidwans, producers Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia and writer Karan Sharma among others. The film's lead actor Kartik Aaryan posted a picture from the get-together and he wrote, "Couldn't sleep last night because of nervousness and didn't sleep today because of happiness. High on love."

This is the post shared by Kartik Aaryan:

See photos from last night here:

Sharing the trailer from the film, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Shayad main iss duniya mein kuchh karne hi nahi aya, sivaye tumse pyaar (Maybe I didn't come to this world to do anything except to love you)."

Check out the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha here:

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan have previously co-starred in the 2022 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Tabu. Satyaprem Ki Katha song Naseeb Se released a few weeks ago and it trended a great deal.

Satyaprem Ki Katha showcases the love story of Satyaprem (played by Kartik Aaryan) and Katha (played by Kiara Advani), who fall in love and get married. However, their marital life is anything but perfect. The film has been co-produced by NGE and Namah Pictures. Satyaprem Ki Katha will release in theaters on June 29.