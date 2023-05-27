Satyaprem Ki Katha Song Naseeb Se: Kiara Advani And Kartik Aaryan Can't Help Falling In Love

Kartik and Kiara in a still from the song. (courtesy: YouTube)

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan released the first track from their upcoming film -Satyaprem Ki Katha – on Saturday and it is indeed the love anthem of the year. The song, titled Naseeb Se, is a treat to the eyes and chicken soup for the soul. Shot at scenic locations of Jammu and Kashmir, Naseeb Se makes you believe in love all over again. It shows Satyaprem (played by Kartik) and Katha (Kiara Advani) head over heels in love with each other. Sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra, the “musical romance” (as per the caption) has garnered over 2 million views on YouTube in just two hours.

The song has been composed by Payal Dev and produced by Aditya Dev. Watch Naseeb Se from Satyaprem Ki Katha here:

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani introduced the track on Saturday morning with a heartfelt caption. They borrowed some lyrics from Naseeb Se and wrote: “Adhoora tha main… Ab poora hua… Jabse tu mera ho gaya.”

While Kiara Advani wrapped the shooting schedule for Satyaprem Ki Katha last month, Kartik Aaryan completed the filming this week. Sharing some BTS photos from the sets of the film, the actor wrote: “Sattu (heart and emotional face emoji), a special film and a special character comes to an end! This journey of playing SatyaPrem through SatyaPrem Ki Katha has been heart wrenching and a roller coaster ride of emotions. SatyaPrem will always be my most favourite, strongest and bravest character and I hope you'll connect with him too, as I believe all of us have a Sattu in us.”

He added: “Thanks to my super amazing director Sameer Vidwans for giving me such a role that I will always cherish and feel proud of, Sajid Nadiadwala sir for putting so much belief in me and giving so much love and power to this film. Shareen Mantri Kedia (producer), you have given it your all from the first day till the end and thankful to you for thinking of me as Sattu. Kiara Advani, thank you for being on another beautiful journey with me, had a blockbuster time with you yet again…Can't wait for you all to meet Sattu and his Katha...Just 34 Days more to go.”

Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, will open in theatres on June 29 this year.