Satyaprem Ki Katha Teaser: Kiara Advani And Kartik Aaryan's Bittersweet Love Story

Still from a videoshared by Kartik Aaryan. (courtesy: kartikaaryan )

Hey folks, the wait is finally over. Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan today dropped the teaser of their larger-than-life romantic drama, Satyaprem Ki Katha and it's all things dreamy. The teaser, spanning over a few seconds, treats its fans to some glimpses of the movie. It opens with the lead pair getting married in a grand ceremony. What follows next is Kartik and Kiara dancing their heart out, enjoying a bike ride and romance against picturesque background.

However, things are not as rosy as they appear to be as the teaser also hints at a kind of emotional turmoil between the lead couple.

Sharing the clip-on Instagram Reels, Kartik wrote in his caption, "Aansoo uske ho… par... aankhein meri ho (May her tears fall from my eyes). Actor Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Kiara Advani in Juggjug Jeeyo was among the first to comment below the post as he wrote, "Trailer loooking great kiara,"

Take a look at the teaser here:

A few weeks ago, Kiara Advani announced the wrap-up of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress also shared pictures from the wrap-up party. Sharing the images, Kiara said that the film is very close to her heart. Talking about her journey with the amazing team, she said, “And it's a film wrap for Katha.#SatyapremkiKathaA film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever.”

See Kiara's post here:

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Kiara and Kartik have earlier shared the screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.