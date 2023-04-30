Kiara Advani Wraps Shoot For Satyaprem Ki Katha: 'Cant Wait To Share Our World With You'

Image was shared by Kiara Advani. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani has announced that it's a “film wrap for Katha”. The actress, who will be seen playing the character in Sameer Vidwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha,has also shared pictures from the wrap-up party. Kiara has also dropped some BTS moments with her director. The pictures were attached to a long note. Kiara said that the film is very close to her heart. Talking about her journey with the amazing team, she said, “And it's a film wrap for Katha.#SatyapremkiKathaA film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever.” Expressing her gratitude to Sameer Vidwans and co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao among others, Kiara wrote, “Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I've made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you've created magic, @kartikaaryan@shareenmantri@karandontsharma I'll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir #SupriyaPathak Ma'am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.”

For her very own squad, Kiara Advani wrote, “And to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha@mehakoberoi@natashavohra6@raveesh_dhanu@jubinrajeshdesai.” Kiara concluded, “Can't wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June.” Sameer Vidwans gave a shout out to Kiara in the comments section. He wrote, “You are simply wonderful Kiara! Thank you for putting your heart and soul in Katha. No one could have played Katha better than you. It has been a wonderful journey.”

Kartik Aaryan reposted Kiara Advani's update and said, “Few days to go but now shooting without Katha will feel empty…SatyaPrem will miss Katha.” Kiara and Kartik have earlier shared the screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.