On Kiara Advani's New Post, Husband Sidharth Malhotra's Reaction Stole The Show

Kiara Advani shared this image. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani is stunning. That's it. The actress never fails to cease our attention with her jaw-dropping looks. Be it a red carpet or an airport OOTD, Kiara nails them like a total pro. Oh, and, her latest outing did just that. This time, it was not just us. Kiara's husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra too couldn't stop himself and quickly liked her picture. Well, fans didn't miss Sidharth's cute gesture. A user wrote, “Look at Sid liking the photo within 2 mins.” Another pointed out that the actor liked it “within seconds”. In the middle of this, a person clarified, “20 seconds and liked by Sid.” As per a few fans, Sidharth was “waiting for this picture”. Kiara looked stunning in a red-draped cut-out gown. In the side caption, she just added a burning heart emoji.

Kiara Advani has also dropped a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. Here, she is seen striking a number of poses for the camera. The caption clearly reflected her mode for the night. “I just wanna have a good night,” it read. Replying to the post, actress Huma Qureshi dropped a fire emoji. Actress Raashii Khanna followed suit.

Before this, Kiara Advani shared glimpses from her time in Kashmir. The actress, along with Kartik Aaryan, was shooting for their upcoming film Satya Prem Ki Katha. Kiara shared a picture of herself dressed in a puffer jacket and boots. She is seen sitting amidst the snow-capped mountains. Those shades have added drama to the frame. Don't you think? Kiara allowed the picture to do all the talking and simply added snowflakes, snowman and mountain emojis.

Satya Prem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, also stars Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, and Shikha Talsania. The film is expected to hit the theatres in June. Kiara Advani was last seen in Govinda Naam Mera. The film starred Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.