Just Kiara Advani And Snow-Clad Mountains Of Kashmir. Aren't They Beautiful?

Kiara Advani shared this picture. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani has treated her Insta family to a stunning and breathtaking view from Kashmir. The actress, who is currently shooting in Kashmir for Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kartik Aaryan, has shared a picture of herself sitting amid the snow-clad mountains. The actress can be seen covered in a puffer jacket, gloves and sunglasses. Sharing the post, the actress simply dropped snowflake, snowman and mountain emoticons in the caption. Earlier today, the actress informed her Insta family that the temperature in Sonamarg is minus 3 degrees Celsius.

Soon after Kiara Advani shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Beautiful picture," while others dropped heart and fire emoticons.

Take a look below:

Earlier today, Kiara Advani shared a video on her Instagram stories that show her glowing in a white ensemble. The video also offers a glimpse of snow-clad Sonamarg. Sharing the video, she wrote, "All set to roll. Minus 3 degrees."

Take a look below:

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the musical-romantic drama is slated to hit the theatres on June 29. The movie also stars Gajraj Rao and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani got married to Sidharth Malhotra in February in the attendance of family and close friends. The guest list included Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, designer Manish Malhotra and others.

Recently, the couple attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre gala event in Mumbai together. They twinned in cream outfits and looked adorable when they post for the shutterbugs. Kiara also shared some pictures on her Instagram handle, offering a closer glimpse of their outfits.

Take a look below:

On the work front, Kiara Advani also has the Telugu film Game Changer with Ram Charan.