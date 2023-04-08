Pics: Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Other Stars Lit Up The Red Carpet Like This

All about last night's red carpet

Janhvi Kapoor (L), Kiara Advani (R) pictured on the red carpet.

New Delhi:

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward at an award show in Mumbai on Friday night. Kiara Advani looked stunning as ever in a red-draped cut-out gown. Janhvi Kapoor was a ray of sunshine in a bright yellow outfit. Kajol kept it classic in a gown. Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi added bling to the red carpet with their OOTNs. Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji opted for a black ensembles for the night. Bhumi Pednekar's haute look was perfect for red carpet. Rakul Preet Singh went for a yin-yang kind of look. Vaani Kapoor dazzled in a blue outfit. Here's a red carpet round-up for those who require one.

Red alert for Kiara Advani.

r1446f4

Janhvi Kapoor was a ray of sunshine on the red carpet.

riecq608

It was bling O'clock for Ananya Panday.

tl1ku0cg

Ab-tastic Disha Patani posing on the red carpet.

jdl5oiag

Kajol and her million-dollar smile. That's it. That's the caption.

6nmt74i

Rani Mukerji looking gorgeous as ever.

0ffbrqn

Strike a pose like Vidya Balan.

9m9rlt1

Rakul Preet Singh and Shriya Saran posed together.

tv3bhafo

Vaani Kapoor ruling the red carpet and how.

enme4ru8

Pooja Hedge looked pretty in a white ensemble.

7ge7ctp8

Hello there, Bhumi Pednekar.

vkgmqeig

Just Mouni Roy posing on the red carpet.

qk0j743o

TV star Tejasswi Prakash on the red carpet.

g3vk7u5

Ayushmann Khurrana's red carpet moment.

555tv96

Kartik Aaryan opted for a crisp grey suit.

lvglqfko

Hello there, Arjun Kapoor.

vbuble3

We loved TV star Karan Kundrra's OOTN.

9iir51tg

Babil Khan posed with mom Sutapa Sikdar.

etb0ppoo

Whose red carpet look did you like the most. Let us know using the comments section below.

Also Read

.