Kiara Advani And Brother Mishaal In A Pic From Her Wedding. Because, Siblings Day

Kiara Advani shared this picture. (courtesy: kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani's wedding album keeps getting better with each picture the actress posts on her Instagram handle. Now, on the occasion of Siblings Day, the actress has treated her fans to new pictures with her brother Mishaal Advani and cute can just begin to describe it. The first image is from pre-wedding festivities in which Kiara is giving a tight hug to her brother as they happily pose for the shutterbugs. The next two pictures are from the wedding day in which they both are looking at each other adorably. Aren't they one of the cutest siblings in the film industry?

Sharing the post, Kiara Advani simply wrote, "Happy Siblings Day Mishaal Advani," followed by a heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Lovely pictures," while another wrote, "Cutieesss."

Kiara Advani got married to actor Sidharth Malhotra in early February. The wedding took place at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The wedding was attended by their families and close friends, including Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput and others. Check out their pictures from the wedding below:

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra attended the Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre event together, twinning in cream outfits. Sharing mesmerizing pictures on Instagram, she wrote, "Last night at NMACC. Sending a heartfelt thank you to Nita M Ambani for her commitment to promoting art and culture."

On the work front, Kiara Advani is back from Kashmir after shooting for her next film Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on June 29.