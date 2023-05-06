Kartik Aaryan's Note For His Cancer Survivor Mom: 'No Superpower Bigger Than Love Of Family'

Kartik Aaryan with his mom. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, in his latest post on Instagram, has revealed that his mother recently fought and won the “dark” war against cancer. The actor posted a photo with his mom and accompanied it with a powerful message that “there's no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family.” He revealed that the “big C – Cancer” came into their lives some time ago, but with “willpower and resilience,” they turned to the “bigger C- Courage” and overcame the obstacle. Kartik Aaryan's caption read: “Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer' sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier – my mom, we turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage' and marched with all our might and Won the dark but destined to win war!”

“What it taught us eventually and continues to teach us every day, is that there's no superpower bigger than the love and support of your family! #SuperHero #CancerWarrior,” added Kartik Aaryan.

A lot of celebrities showered love on Kartik's mom and lauded her for her resilience in the comments section. Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Chitrangda Singh, Sophie Choudry, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra, Sania Mirza, Nupur Sanon, Darshan Kumar, Milap Zaveri, Puneet Malhotra, Saiyami Kher, Avika Gor and Vikrant Massey dropped red heart icons.

“God bless,” commented Kapil Sharma while Anupam Kher wrote: “Jai Mata Di.” Sonali Bendre, who is also a cancer survivor, wrote: “Well said, god bless.” Ekta Kapoor commented: “Much love to her.” While Sonal Chauhan wrote: “More and more power to her #supermom.”

See Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Work-wise, Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha.He will co-star with Kiara Advani in the film. They have previously worked together in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik also has Anurag Basu's film Aashiqui 3 lined up.