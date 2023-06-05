Satyaprem Ki Katha Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Weds Kiara Advani But Is It Unhappily-Ever-After?

Still from the trailer of Satyaprem Ki Katha. (courtesy: kartikaaryan )

It's Kartik Aaryan's world in Satyaprem Ki Katha and we are merely living in it. The Dhamakaa star dropped the trailer of his much-awaited musical romance, Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani on Monday morning and we must say it has already set social media abuzz. The trailer opens with Kartik Aaryan AKA Satyaprem doing what he does best, playing a lovelorn boy, who leaves no stone unturned to court Kiara Advani's Katha. What follows is of course a majestic dance number, cheeky dialogues and some comic relief courtesy of Kartik Aaryan's Gujarati family. But there is much more than what meets the eye in this boy meets girl and falls in love story and we cannot wait to unravel the mystery in theatres on June 29th.

Kartik Aaryan's performance is convincing while Kiara adds a dash of glamour to the trailer with her beautiful appearance. Sharing the trailer on his Instagram feed, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Shayad main is duniya mein kuch karne hi nahi aya sivaye tumse pyaar( Maybe I have come into this world to do nothing but love you). #SatyaPremKiKatha Trailer OUT NOW."

Take a look at the trailer here:

The teaser of the film was released on Instagram a few weeks back. Sharing the clip, Kartik wrote in his caption, "Aansoo uske ho… par... aankhein meri ho (May her tears fall from my eyes). Actor Anil Kapoor, who has worked with Kiara Advani in Juggjug Jeeyo was among the first to comment below the post as he wrote, "Trailer looking great Kiara."

Take a look at the teaser here:

A few weeks ago, Kiara Advani announced the wrap-up of her film Satyaprem Ki Katha. The actress also shared pictures from the wrap-up party. Sharing the images, Kiara said that the film is very close to her heart. Talking about her journey with the amazing team, she said, “And it's a film wrap for Katha.#SatyapremkiKathaA film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever.”

See Kiara's post here:

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29. Kiara and Kartik have earlier shared the screen space in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.