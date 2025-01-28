Khushi Kapoor On Having Lip Fillers And Nose Job: "Don't Think It's Such A Big Deal"

Khushi Kapoor talked about having a nose job and lip fillers in a recent episode of Curly Tales. The promo of the show was unveiled on Monday and it's creating a lot of buzz.

Khushi Kapoor admitted to have a nose job and lip fillers while reacting to an old video of herself on a Reddit post last year. When host Kamiya Jani asked her about it, Khushi replied, "I don't think it's such a big deal. I see like the term plastic... Plastic is like people think it's the biggest insult you can give someone."

In the promo, Khushi also shared details about herself and her daily routine. She revealed she used to be an "attention seeker" in childhood. She also shared she doesn't take any decision without consulting father Boney Kapoor and sister Janhvi.

Take a look at the promo here:

For the unversed, here's a chain of events for you. In August, last year, a Reddit user shared a collage video of Khushi in which she can be seen entering a party with her late mother Sridevi. The same video transitioned to a present timeline, where Khushi is seen making an entry at the screening of her debut film The Archies.

A user wrote, "I'll be honest, Khushi looks so similar to how she used to look. Like it genuinely is looks like she lost weight".

Another user wrote, " THANK YOU. she was 12 here, she also just got braces, she got lip fillers and that was that."

Reacting to the video, Khushi Kapoor shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "lip filler and (nose emoji) hahaha".

Khushi Kapoor made her debut alongside Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda in the Netflix original The Archies in 2023. The film was directed by Zoya Akhtar. Junaid Khan made his debut with the Netflix film Maharaj.

In Loveyapa, Khushi will share screen space with Aamir Khan's son Junaid. The film is a typical Gen-Z love story with twists and turns.

The couple are asked to exchange their phones before taking the final step towards wedding and, eventually, their worlds take an upside down as secrets and hidden stories keep on unfolding. The film is directed by Advait Chandan.