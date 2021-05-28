Khatron Ke Khiladi Nikki Tamboli Is Having A Blast In Cape Town. See Pics

Nikki Tamboli shared these photos (courtesy nikki_tamboli)

Highlights Nikki Tamboli shared a bunch of pics from Cape Town

She's in Cape Town for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

"Nothing can stop your destiny," she captioned her photos

Nikki Tamboli is making memories in Cape Town, which she will cherish forever. The former Bigg Boss contestant is in the capital of South Africa for the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Nikki, who has a huge fan following on Instagram, keeps her fans updated with glimpses of her fun-filled times along with the fellow contestants of the show. In her latest postcard like entries from Cape Town, Nikki looks every bit stunning in black athleisure, which she styled with white sneakers. Nikki Tamboli added a thoughtful caption to her post: "Nothing can stop your destiny."

Apart from Nikki Tamboli, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also has contestants such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul and Rahul Vaidya participating this year.

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli shared these goofy photos with her "laughing partner" Arjun Bijlani:

She also roped in "best friends" Aastha Gill and Abhinav Shukla for a photoshoot:

Here's when Nikki Tamboli hung out with "desi boys" Vishal Singh and Varun Sood.

Nikki Tamboli recently lost her brother to COVID-19, soon after which she flew off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Clarifying her decision to join the show, Nikki wrote in an Instagram story: "...if I have to choose between these, there's no other option my family comes always first but my family, my parents, my dad always told me to go live your dreams: 'Go achieve it, because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfil your dreams'."