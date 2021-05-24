Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli's Got No Time To Chill, Courtesy This 'Desi Boy'

Still from video shared by fan-club (courtesy nikki_tamboli_instaclub)

Highlights Nikki is currently in Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi

An ROFL video, featuring her and Varun Sood is viral

Varun Sood hilariously roped in Nikki Tamboli for his work out session

Team Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is having a blast in Cape Town, glimpses of which are being shared by the contestants on Instagram. Nikki Tamboli, who has become quite a fan favourite on Instagram, features in a now-viral video, which also stars her fellow contestant Varun Sood. In the ROFL video, Varun Sood can be seen doing some lifting and roped in Nikki Tamboli in the process. The video appears to be from a few days ago when Nikki was spotted hanging out on a beach with "desi boys" - Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. In the viral video, Varun can be seen doing weight training with the sunbed, which Nikki Tamboli was chilling on. "Daaro maat (Don't be scared)," Varun can be heard telling Nikki. Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul also feature in the video.

Here's the viral video we are talking about.

Here's Nikki Tamboli with her "very own desi boys in Cape Town":

Earlier, Nikki Tamboli had posted about "high tides and good vibes" from Cape Town.

The "desi boys" also hung out with Sana Makbul on the beach. "Dostana vibes," she captioned her photo.

Apart from Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Sana Makbul, Khatron Ke Khiladi also has contestants such as Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, Divyanka Tripathi and Rahul Vaidya participating this year.

Nikki Tamboli recently lost her brother to COVID-19, soon after which she flew off to Cape Town for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Clarifying her decision to join the show, Nikki wrote in an Instagram story: "...if I have to choose between this there's no other option my family comes always first but my family, my parents, my dad always told me to go live your dreams: 'Go achieve it, because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfil your dreams'."