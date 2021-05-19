Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli Is Chilling With These 'Desi Boys' In Cape Town

Nikki Tamboli with Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh. (Image courtesy: @nikki_tamboli

The eleventh season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, the reality TV show will begin soon. Lately, celebrities, who will participate in the show, have been treating everyone to their pictures and videos from Cape Town on their respective Instagram handles. The list features the likes of Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul and Shweta Tiwari. Now, Nikki Tamboli, who will appear as one of the contestants in the show, has set the Internet on fire with her latest Instagram upload. On Wednesday, Nikki posted a stunning picture of herself from the beach on the platform and it is a treat to look at.

In the picture, the actress looks stunning in a black bikini as she walks on the beach. Nikki is posing with Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh, who will also participate as contestants in the show. They are posing at the back in the frame. Both Varun and Vishal are rocking their shirtless looks. They are sporting shorts along with sunglasses.

Nikki wrote a quirky caption in her post. Quoting the 2011 film Desi Boyz, she wrote, "My very own desi boys in cape town."

In case you don't know, Nikki was comparing Varun and Vishal to Akshay Kumar and John Abraham, who played the lead roles in the 2011 film.

Meanwhile, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh were earlier featured on Sana Makbul's Instagram post. On Tuesday, Sana had posted a few pictures with Varun and Vishal from the beach. She wrote, "Dostana vibes...P S mask off only for pictures." Going by their shirtless looks in Nikki and Sana's respective posts, we are guessing that these pictures were clicked on the same day.

Lately, Nikki Tamboli has been making memories with her friends in Cape Town before the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi begins. Her latest Instagram pictures say it all.

Nikki Tamboli was recently in headlines after she lost her brother Jatin Tamboli. Jatin died of COVID-19 on May 4. He was also diagnosed with tuberculosis and pneumonia. Nikki chose to do Khatron Ke Khiladi because of her "work commitment". She had explained it in one of her Instagram posts.