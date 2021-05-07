Nikki Tamboli's Note On Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi After Brother's Death From COVID

Nikki Tamboli shares an emotional note on Instagram about her late brother.

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who recently lost her brother to COVID-19, has left for Cape Town to join the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) as a contestant. In an emotional post that she shared on Instagram, the actress confessed that it was difficult to get back to work so soon after losing a loved one. She, however, said that she would be joining the KKK team and that she was positive her brother would be watching over her as a guardian angel. Along with the long note, she attached a photo of herself in the KKK jacket and a pair of denim shorts.

In the note, she gave her fans a peek into the emotionally turbulent time that she was going through. She wrote, " I am at that stage of my life right now where I have my family who is struggling hard to overcome the loss on one hand and where I have my work commitments...where

I am at the peak of my career on the other..."

Reiterating that her family will always be her priority, the former Bigg Boss contestant said, "...And if I have to choose between this there's no other option my family comes always first but my family my parents my dad always told me to go live your dreams go achieve it because trust me your brother will be the most happiest watching you fulfil your dreams."

She further shared that her brother Jatin was "excited" about the opportunity. She said, "I remember before my brother was admitted in hospital we had discussed Khatron Ke Khiladi & he was very excited and happy about it," adding, "I am choosing khatron ke khiladi because of my work commitment and I have always been loyal to my work because it has given me everything. @colorstv @endemolshineind has been a backbone where I am today is because of them. I know in my heart what my family means to me. I have been portraying myself to be strong in front of people but I know where I stand in my life & my family knows what I am going through, but as it's said 'The Show Must Go On'."

She said that she was going on the show for her brother and her family, and had wished that her brother would have been able to see her overcome her fears.

She wrote, "I'm going for my brother, for my family and to overcome my fear whereas I know there are hundreds and millions of people who are praying for my family & my brother & I am going to go achieve all of that with the support of my guardian angel my dada.

I wanted my brother to come out of hospital and see me in Khatron. But that won't happen, but now he will be the closest one to watch me from above. I am fighting my pain to see my brother happy and he will be my shield forever."

Read the note here:

Reacting to Nikki's post, fans and colleagues such as actor Rizwan Bachav wished her luck and conveyed their love.

Nikki Tamboli's brother Jatin, 29, succumbed to COVID-19 on May 4. He was also battling pneumonia and tuberculosis. Nikki, who was one of the finalists on Bigg Boss 14, had tested positive for coronavirus and recovered in April.

She will be seen alongside Rahul Vaidya, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Mahek Chahal, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya, Abhinav Shukla, and Saurabh Raj Jain in the latest season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.