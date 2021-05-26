Khatron Ke Khiladi: Just A Glimpse Of Sana Makbul And Arjun Bijlani's Friendship Diaries In Cape Town

Sana Makbul shared this picture. (Image courtesy: @divasana)

TV actress Sana Makbul, who will appear as a contestant in Khatron Ke Khiladi: 11, the reality TV show, dropped a new picture of herself on Instagram on Wednesday. Arjun Bijlani, who will participate in the show along with Sana, is also featured in the picture. Sana and Arjun can be seen posing together against the backdrop of a sea in Cape Town. While Sana is sporting a multicoloured printed co-ord set, Arjun can be seen wearing a grey jacket and white joggers. Both of them are flashing their beautiful smiles in the frame. Sana is standing slightly behind Arjun. They are pointing their hands in the same direction.

Sana wrote a quirky caption in her post. She wrote, "Tere piche main, mere piche kaun (I am behind you, who is behind me?)" She added, "PS - mask were out only for the picture."

Recently, Sana uploaded one more picture of herself in the same outfit on her Instagram handle. In the picture, the Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actress can be seen channelling her inner child as she enjoys her time in Cape Town. Going by the background of both the pictures, they appear to have been clicked on the same day. She wrote, "Colors burst."

Sana Makbul has been making memories with her friends in Cape Town before the shoot of the show begins. Her Instagram handle says it all. Take a look at some more pictures of Sana Makbul from her Cape Town diaries.

Apart from Sana Makbul and Arjun Bijlani, celebrities such as Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh and Abhinav Shukla are also gearing up for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

In terms of work, Sana Makbul has worked in TV shows like Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2 and Aadat Se Majboor.