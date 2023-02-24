Keeping Up With The Kapoors: Pics From Kareena And Cousin Ranbir's Work Diaries

Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor on the sets of What Women Want 4.

Have you met the first guest on Kareena Kapoor's chat show What Women Want 4? It is none other than her cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor. On Friday, the brother-sister duo happily posed together on the sets of the show. Kareena was stunning as ever in a red OOTD, while Ranbir opted for a rather casual denim outfit. Kareena and Ranbir Kapoor, both top actors, are the grandchildren of legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor and the great-grandchildren of actor Prithviraj Kapoor. Kareena is the daughter of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita, while Ranbir is the son of Neetu Kapoor and late actor Rishi Kapoor.

See photos of Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor here:

Kareena Kapoor on the sets.

Ranbir Kapoor on the sets

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor titled The Crew, in which she will co-star with Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. The actress will also be seen Hansal Mehta's untitled project.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2022 hit Brahmastra, co-starring wife Alia Bhatt and film veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and TV star Mouni Roy. He will next be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He is busy with the promotional duties of Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The actor also had a cameo appearance in Govinda Naam Mera.