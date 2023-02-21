On Jeh's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics Of Him Refusing To Leave Her Lap

Images shared by Kareena Kapoor. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor is super excited today. After all, it's Jeh Ali Khan's birthday. The cute little munchkin turns two today. Of course, Kareena can't keep calm. To mark the day, the actress has shared a set of never-seen-before pictures of herself and “Jeh baba” on Instagram. The photos were clicked when Kareena was shooting for Hansal Mehta's film in London. The opening frame features Jeh, who is not ready to leave his mother's side. Next, we have a candid frame. Jeh's expression is too cute to miss. Kareena's birthday note for her little one read, “Doesn't want to leave my lap...This situation will soon reverse [red heart emoji]. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday, son. Thank you for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022 Forever and more.” Kareena's BFF, actress Amrita Arora dropped a bunch of red hearts under the post. Veteran actress Soni Razdan said, “Happy Birthday, darling Jeh. And, yes enjoy it while it lasts because it doesn't.” Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Happy Birthday, little one.”

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan welcomed Jeh in February 2020. They are also parents to Taimur Ali Khan, who is six years old.

Amrita Arora, in her special birthday post for Jeh Ali Khan, declared that the little one is her “doll”. Sharing a picture of Kareena Kapoor and Jeh, the actress wrote, “Happy birthday, our doll Jeh baba.”

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Kareena will next appear in Suog Ghosh's The Devotion Of Suspect X. Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat are also part of it. Kareena will also be seen in The Crew. She will share the screen space with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.