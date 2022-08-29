Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Monday Began With Badminton At The Pataudi Palace. Watch

Saif and Kareena in a still from the video. (courtesy kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor, who flew out of Mumbai along with husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids Jeh and Taimur over the weekend, is currently at the Pataudi Palace, which is owned by Saif Ali Khan's family. Kareena, on Monday morning, shared a picture of the location on her Instagram stories (more on that later). She later posted a video of her and Saif playing badminton at the palace. She added AP Dhillon's viral track Summer High to the video and she captioned it: "Some Monday sport with the husband... Not bad... Amuuu (Amrita Arora) are you ready for the game?" In the comments section, Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora wrote: "Hahhahaha you can play with us Kareena Kapoor." Kareena's sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan commented: "I don't know about Amrita Arora but I am."

On Monday morning, the actress shared a picture of the Pataudi Palace on her Instagram stories and she wrote on her caption: "Good morning. Save trees. Save life."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and they are parents to two sons - Taimur, 5 and Jeh, who they welcomed in February last year. They have co-starred in films like Tashan, Omkara, Kurbaan and Agent Vinod.

On the work front, Saif's line-up of films includes Adipurush with Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. He will also star in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. The actor was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which released earlier this month. She will next be seen in The Devotion of Suspect X, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress has also signed a project with Rhea Kapoor.