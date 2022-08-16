On Saif Ali Khan's Birthday, Kareena Kapoor Shares LOL Proof His Pout Is Better Than Hers

Kareena Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his 52nd birthday today (August 16), and to make it special, his wife Kareena Kapoor has dropped an adorable post wishing the "best man in the world". The actress has dropped two funny pictures of Saif on her Instagram handle and wrote a sweet that read, "Happy Birthday to the Best Man in the world You make this Crazy ride Crazier and god I wouldn't want it any other way..These pictures are proof I Love you my Jaan and I have to say your Pout is way better than mine. What say guys?"

Here have a look:

On Monday, Kareena Kapoor dropped a video on her Instagram handle, offering a glimpse of Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur's Independence Day DIY craft session. In the video, the father-son duo can be seen building a rock band stage from recycled paper. Sharing the video, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress wrote, "This #IndependenceDay, we tried to build... and build we did Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free..."

Take a look:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married on October 16, 2012, after dating for several years. The couple first welcomed their child son Taimur in December 2016 and their second son Jeh in February 2021.

A few weeks ago, Kareena Kapoor, who was holidaying in London with husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh, shared cute pictures with Saif and captioned it as: "Beach Pe a Jacket and a Kiss...the English Channel ...#Is that summer in England? Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor is basking in the success of her recently released movie Laal Singh Chaddha. Next, she will be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X.