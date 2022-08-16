Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpses Of Saif Ali Khan And Taimur's Independence Day DIY Craft Session

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Independence Day celebration was all kinds of special. We say this thanks to Kareena Kapoor's social media update that has left fans smiling. In a video shared on Instagram, Saif Ali Khan and the couple's elder son Taimur are engrossed in a fun little DIY project. The art and crafts session involved the father-son duo creating a rock band stage from recycled paper. Proud mom Kareena has shared the adorable video and said, “This Independence Day, we tried to build... and build we did. Tim's first-ever rock band stage, made out of recycled paper. Reuse, recycle, be free…” adding a bunch of happy emojis.

Kareena Kapoor has added the Rolling Stones song Start Me Up to the montage video. In the clip, while Taimur is dressed in a T-shirt and pants, Saif Ali Khan is seen in his signature white kurta pyjama.

See the post here:

A few days ago, Kareena Kapoor also shared a behind-the-scenes image from her latest release Laal Singh Chaddha. What made the image even more special was the revelation that Kareena was pregnant with her younger son Jeh when the image was clicked. In the caption, she added, “Aamir, Advait, Me and Jeh Baba…Thank you for the memories…Rupa and Laal Forever. Laal SinghChaddha today.”

Kareena Kapoor's sister Karisma Kapoor and co-star of several projects Priyanka Chopra replied to the post with heart emojis.

While sharing updates about her work and new projects, Kareena Kapoor also often drops images from her lovely vacations with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids. Recently, Kareena Kapoor posted an image to mark the end of her European holiday. In the caption, she said, “I am coming home…Summer has officially ended…Get up. Stand up…Get to work …Mumbai I am ready for you.”

Kareena Kapoor's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha is out in theatres now. The film, which features her opposite Aamir Khan, is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Laal Singh Chaddha has been directed by Advait Chandan.