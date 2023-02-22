Ranbir Kapoor Rules At Animal Wrap Party - Watch Him Dance To Chaiyya Chaiyya And Ek Pal Ka Jeena

Still from a video shared by a fan account. (courtesy: ranbirkapooruniverse)

It's a wrap for Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Pictures and videos from the wrap-up party have made their way to social media. Oh, and, we just can't take our eyes off Ranbir. He is seen dancing to hit Bollywood tracks with the cast and crew. From Chaiya Chaiya to Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Ranbir nails the hook steps and how. In the video shared by a fan page, Ranbir is seen grooving to the hit track from Shah Rukh Khan's film Dil Se. We can hear people cheering in the background. FYI: Ranbir also danced to Chaiya Chaiya on his wedding day. The actor got married to Alia Bhatt in April last year.

Ranbir Kapoor's uber-cool street-style look is too good to miss. Here is the video:

The next song in the lineup is from Hrithik Roshan's debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai. Oh yes, we are talking about Ek Pal Ka Jeena. Ranbir Kapoor, in the video, impresses everyone with his killer dance moves. Don't miss his expression, please.

Of course, Ranbir Kapoor danced to one of his songs as well. The actor and team Animal gave an energetic performance on Dilliwaali Girlfriend from the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, will hit the theatres on August 11. Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna are also part of the film. Ranbir Kapoor's first look poster was shared on New Year 2023. The actor looks fierce in a blood-soaked white shirt. “Presenting you the first look of Animal. Happy New Year, people,” read the text.

Before Animal, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Luv Rajan's rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film will hit the theatres on the occasion of Holi, March 8. It also marks Ranbir and Shraddha Kapoor's first collaboration. Dimple Kapadia and Anubhav Singh Bassi are part of the film.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part 1. Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia were seen in pivotal roles.