Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh's Birthday Party Is All About Cake, Balloons And More. See Pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with Taimur and Jeh. (courtesy: sabapataudi)

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted a fun birthday bash for their younger son Jeh earlier today. Now, Kareena and Soha-Saba Ali Khan have offered a sneak peek of the party, and seeing the images and video, it seems they all, including the kids had a blast. On Instagram, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan shared a video in which Jeh can be in Kareena's arms as he blows out candles on a cake. The birthday boy looks adorable in a blue t-shirt and grey shorts. In front of him, we can see a customised cake, and the words: "Happy birthday our darling Jeh Baba" is written on it.

The video also features a happy family picture of Kareena and Saif with their kids, Taimur and Jeh, and Saba with siblings, Soha and Saif. She captioned the post as "HAPPY MEMORIES. Jehjaan turns 2! Mahsha'Allah..."

First look at the cute picture of Kareena Kapoor and birthday boy Jeh:

Saba's post below:

Kareena Kapoor also shared a picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur posing near a pool, while in the background, we can see a huge decorated board with balloons and "Jeh turns two" written on it. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Thank you for the fabulous setup Reenz," followed by heart emoticons. Saif can be seen in a peach shirt paired with white denim, while Taimur looks adorable in a black t-shirt and pants.

Take a look below:

Karisma Kapoor also shared a picture with Saif Ali Khan and captioned it as "Saifu".

Soha Ali Khan shared a hilarious video from the party in which Karisma's son Kiaan kicks a balloon. As soon as he kicks a balloon, it flies high into the sky. On seeing this, all the family members can be seen laughing. Karisma, who is standing nearby, can be seen recording a video on her phone, while Kareena, who is standing at the end of a pool, seems to be a bit shocked. Soha captioned the video as: "In case you see any unidentified objects in the sky tonight, now you know..."

Take a look below:



Soha also shared a picture of herself with Saba and Saif and captioned it as "Kin (heart emoticon).



Jeh's birthday bash was also attended by Karisma's kids Samaira and Kiaan, Soha's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and husband Kunal Kemmu, Angad Bedi, with kids Mehr and Guriq, Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya.