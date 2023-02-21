At Kareena Kapoor's Son Jeh's 2nd Birthday Bash, Karisma-Samaira-Kiaan, Ekta-Tusshar Kids And Others

Karisma and her kids Samaira and Kiaan were pictured outside Kareena's residence in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their younger son Jeh's second birthday with family and friends at their residence in Mumbai. The birthday bash was attended by Karisma Kapoor and her kids Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Angad Bedi with his kids, Mehr and Guriq, Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya. Karisma looked pretty in a floral printed ensemble, while her kids Samaira and Kiaan were spotted in casual outfits.

Kareena and Saif welcomed their younger son Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh, on February 21, 2021. To wish her little Jeh Baba, Kareena dropped grumpy yet cute pictures on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Doesn't want to leave my lap... this situation will soon reverse. I love you with all my heart and soul, my Jeh baba! Happy Birthday son. Thank you, @khamkhaphotoartist, for capturing this precious moment on our TBM set in London, 2022. Forever and more." The photos were clicked when Kareena was shooting for Hansal Mehta's film in London. The first frame features Jeh, who is not ready to leave his mother's side. Next, we have a candid frame.

Karisma Kapoor also wished her "J Baba" like this: "All tied up #herecomes2. Happy birthday to my J baba love you moistest. #happybirthday #nephewlove #familyfirst." Kareena Kapoor replied: "My loves," followed by a heart emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. Next, she will be seen in The Devotion Of Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.