Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 27 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Was Amazed With This Contestant's Dreams And Aspirations

Amitabh Bachchan never fails to amaze us with his epic sense of humour. He turned the Tuesday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 in a fun-filled episode as he continued the game with Aditya Guliya, a student from Indore. Big B teased Mr. Guliya about his love life and asked him to reveal the name of that 'special one' in front of his parents on the show. After Aditya shared his admission stories, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he had also struggled during his college days and said he regretted taking science in graduation. Aditya Guliya exhausted all his lifelines till 13th question and went home with a prize money of Rs 3,20,000 after picking a wrong answer.

Taking the game ahead, Amitabh Bachchan asked the remaining contestants another Fastest Fingers First question and welcomed Divya Adlakha, a national level archer from Delhi. Divya shared her journey of becoming an archer and her dream of winning the Arjuna Award with Big B, which left him a little bit amazed.

Meanwhile, take a look at some of the questions from Tuesday's episode. How many of them could you answer?

#Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has been elected as a member of Rajya Sabha from which state in 2019.

#For which criminal case were Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru sentenced to death by hanging?

#Which Bangladeshi all-rounder was the first and only cricketer to score a century and claim a hat-trick in the same Test match?

#In which of these sports do you have to win at least 21 points in order to win a single match in a match?

Big B will continue the quiz with new contestant Divya Adlakha on Wednesday's episode. Watch this space for more Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 updates.

