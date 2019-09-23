Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 26 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Comes To This Contestant's Rescue

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 (Courtesy srbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan was mighty impressed with Monday's Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 contestant Usha Yadav. Big B took an instant liking for the housewife from his hometown Allahabad, who said the source of her knowledge is her observation power. Usha Yadav, who manages a household, said that cannot assign a designated time for studying during the day, hence she gains knowledge from anything and everything she sees. She revealed that she also has a keen interest in Indian politics and is clued to news channels at home. Usha Yadav won Rs 25 lakhs simply by saying she has spotted the answers to the KBC questions in the course of her daily chores - on Rs 10 notes or a newspaper cuttings.

Amitabh Bachchan, who said that the contestant inspired him, asked her about her wishes once she wins the prize money. Usha Yadav, who leads a simple life, cracked up some rude members of the audience by saying she would like to travel in and around Uttar Pradesh with her family. As the audience kept interrupting her with bouts of laughter, Usha Yadav appeared uncomfortable about sharing her plans when Big B came to her rescue. The show host sternly asked the audience to calm down saying: "Yeh humare hometown se hai!" Big B then told the contestant to not get distracted bu the audiences' reaction and look at him instead.

As Usha Yadav went home with prize money of Rs 25 lakh, here's a look at some of the questions from Monday's episode. How many of them could you answer? Tell us in the comments below.

# Which of these rivers originates and ends within the Indian border?

# Which real life mother daughter duo played on screen mother daughter in a 2018 film?

# According to the Mahabharata, which of these characters had hundred brothers?

# Who was the first Indian to score a century in women's T20 International Cricket?

# Who was the first woman to present the union budget in the Lok Sabha?

# In mythology, what was the name of Hiranyakashipu's wife and Prahlad's mother?

# Who along with Bhagat Singh threw a few bombs at the Central Legislative Assembly in Delhi in 1929?

# Which scientist synthesised Urea Stibamine for the treatment of kala-azar disease?

Amitabh Bachchan will continue to play with new contestant Aditya Guliya on Tuesday's episode.

