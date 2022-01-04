Katrina Kaif Shares New Pics From 'Home Sweet Home'

Katrina Kaif posted this. (Image courtesy: katrinakaif)

On Tuesday evening, Katrina Kaif shared a series of pictures from her new home on her Instagram story. The actress posted pictures from the balcony of her house and wrote: "Dusk." In another story, she shared her "cosy corner" along with her "cosy friend" and fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. In one of the pictures, Katrina can be seen posing along with her mother Suzanne Turquotte as she smiles for the camera. Earlier, Katrina Kaif also shared pictures of herself in denims where she flaws her mangalasutra. Sharing the post, Katrina wrote: "Home Sweet Home."

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

Screenshot of Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

Check out Katrina Kaif's post here:

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal moved into a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai's Juhu and are neighbours to cricketer Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma who stay in the same building. Right after, Katrina and Vicky shared their wedding pictures, actress Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram story, where she welcomed the duo. "Congratulations to both of you beautiful people! Wishing you guys a lifetime of togetherness, love and understanding. Also glad you are finally married so that now you can move into your house soon and we can stop hearing construction sounds," wrote Anushka.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Tiger 3 with co-star Salman Khan. She was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. She will also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actress will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.