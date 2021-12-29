Isabelle Kaif Shares Stunning Throwback Pics From Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Haldi

Isabelle Kaif shared this photo. (Image courtesy: isakaif)

On Wednesday, Isabelle Kaif shared a series of throwback pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Haldi ceremony on her Instagram account. The pictures features herself along with sisters Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa and Sonia, dressed in stunning yellow outfits. Sharing the post, Isabelle wrote: "Memories," along with a yellow heart emoji. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in a private ceremony on December 9 at the Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Their wedding had a no-phone policy with a limited number of guests for the wedding.

Recently, Isabelle Kaif shared pictures from Katrina and Vicky's wedding where she and her sisters walk Katrina down the aisle. Sharing the post, Isabelle wrote: "Parivaar hi sab kuch hai," and tagged her sister Katrina in her post. The same pictures were shared by Katrina Kaif. The actress dedicated the post to Kaif's sisters, who she described as her "pillars of strength." In the post, Katrina can be seen dressed in her bridal outfit as her sisters Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle walk her down the aisle. The Kaif sisters wore pink for Katrina's wedding. Sharing the post Katrina Kaif captioned: "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way."

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."