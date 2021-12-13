Katrina Kaif's Sisters Walked Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding. See Pics

Katrina Kaif with her sisters. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Highlights "May it always stay that way," wrote Katrina

"They are my pillars of strength," she wrote

"We keep each other grounded," she added

Katrina Kaif's latest Instagram entry looks like a page straight out of a fairytale. The newlywed actress shared a set of stunning pictures from her wedding day. The post is dedicated to Katrina Kaif's sisters, who she described as her "pillars of strength." In the picture, Katrina can be seen dressed in her bridal outfit as her sisters Stephanie, Christine, Natacha, Melissa, Sonia and Isabelle walk her down the aisle. The bridesmaids wore pink for their sister's wedding. An emotional Katrina Kaif captioned the post: "Growing up, we sisters always protected each other. They are my pillars of strength and we keep each other grounded... May it always stay that way."

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's post here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was a private affair. Their wedding had a no-phone policy. The duo got married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. The actress has been sharing pictures from all her wedding festivities - one post a day.

Sharing pictures from mehendi, Katrina Kaif wrote: "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar." See the photos:

"Shukr. Sabr. Khushi," Katrina captioned pictures from her and Vicky Kaushal's haldi ceremony.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made it official with this wedding post. "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together," she wrote.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The star couple reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."