The One With Katrina Kaif And Her Bridesmaids. Pic Courtesy, Isabelle Kaif

Katrina Kaif with her girl squad. (courtesy: isakaif)

Pictures from Katrina and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities are so worth the wait. After sharing haldi pictures, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal posted photos from the mehendi ceremony. Katrina, sharing the pictures, wrote: "Mehendi taa sajdi je nache saara tabbar." Vicky Kaushal too posted pictures with the same caption. Meanwhile, Katrina's sister and actress Isabelle posted a picture with another sibling. It also featured actress Sharwari Wagh. Isabelle captioned the post: "And this was the supposed to be the chill night." Vicky Kaushal's brother Sunny Kaushal commented: "Hahahah.. it was, wasn't it?" Sharvari wrote: "Hahaha I love the caption."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was a private affair. Their wedding had a no-phone policy. The duo got married at a royal palace named Six Senses Fort in Sawai Madhopur on December 9.

The stars reportedly started dating in 2019.Earlier this year, Bollywood actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating. During Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, he said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

Isabelle Kaif played the role of a dancer in her film Time To Dance, opposite Sooraj Pancholi, who was cast for the role of a street dancer. The movie released in March this year. The actor will next be seen in Lalit Butani's Kwatha, which will star Aayush Sharma as well.