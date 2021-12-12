For Her Mehendi, Katrina Kaif Wore An Outfit By (No Points For Guessing) Sabyasachi

Katrina and Vicky at their mehendi. (courtesy: anaitashroffadajania)

Highlights The couple got married in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan

Vicky and Katrina had been dating for 2 years

They got married on Thursday

Stunning can't even begin to describe Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's mehendi album. The couple, who got married on Thursday, looked every bit fabulous during all the ceremonies,mehendi included. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal looked picture-perfect for their mehendi ceremony with more than a little help from designer Sabyasachi, who was the official wedding couturier. Katrina's stylist and friend Anaita Shroff Adajania shared more pictures from the ceremony and she wrote: "Mehendi ho toh aisi. We really wanted to play with colour, texture and a contemporary take on folk." She added in the caption: "My favourite touch is the antique bajubans on the beautifully embellished sleeves! Wearing Sabyasachi clothes and jewllery."

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sabyasachi too shared the details of Katrina Kaif's lehenga. He wrote: "For the mehendi ceremony, Katrina Kaif wears a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga with a patchwork blouse and an organza dupatta inspired by Sabyasachi's graduation collection Kashgaar Bazaar." Vicky, on the other hand, wore an "embroidered raw silk bandhgala jacket with coromandel chintz prints, a mint silk kurta with embroidered butis and a Bangalore silk ivory salwar."

Anaita shared the details of all of Katrina Kaif's OOTDs for the wedding festivities. Anaita wrote: "Pure love and joy! These are the moments that fill our hearts. Haldi ceremony with my darlings." For her haldi, Katrina wore an ivory lehenga by Sabyasachi.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's go-to designer for the wedding was no different. The bride wore red and the groom wore ivory.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony on Tuesday. The pheras were reportedly preceded by a sehrabandi ceremony. The sangeet was held on Wednesday. The wedding took place on Thursday. The stars reportedly started dating in 2019.