Just A Candid Pic Of Katrina Kaif Dancing With Father-In-Law Sham Kaushal

Simply put, pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal'smehendi festivities are all things nice. On Sunday, both Katrina and Vicky shared picture-perfect moments from the mehendi festivities. The star couple wore outfits by Sabyasachi. In the pictures shared by Katrina Kaif, one of the shots happens to be that of Katrina Kaif and her father-in-law Sham Kaushal dancing together. Katrina's expression in the picture is just too cute. "Mehendi Taa Sajdi Je Nache Saara Tabbar," wrote Katrina Kaif. Sham Kaushal, a stunt director, worked with Katrina Kaif in the action thriller Phantom.

Sham Kaushal, on Saturday, shared a few pictures from Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's haldi ceremony and he captioned it: "Thanking God for giving us so much happiness."

Sham Kaushal welcomed Katrina Kaif to the family by sharing this post and he wrote: "Shukar rab da, shukar sab da. Feeling so happy and blessed as a father. May God's blessings be always with the newly weds. Gratitude."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December 9 in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The star couple reportedly started dating in 2019. Earlier this year, during Zoom's chat show By Invite Only, actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor confirmed that the actors are dating and said, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for saying this? I don't know. I think they're quite open about it."

During an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6 in 2018, Katrina Kaif said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.