Sham Kaushal's Adorable Birthday Video For Vicky Kaushal Is All Heart: "Love You <i>Puttar</i>"

Vicky Kaushal has started 2025 with a bang, indeed, with his film Chhaava shattering box office records. The Laxman Utekar historical epic, which had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, was the first blockbuster of the year.

As Vicky Kaushal completes another year around the sun, his father, director Sham Kaushal took to social media to share a lovely video of the two. In the video, father and son are seen walking together at a beach, as they smile and live the moment.

Sham Kaushal captioned it, "Father is the happiest person in the world to see his son moving ahead of him in life...Love u Puttar. Wish u a very Happy Birthday. Feeling proud & blessed to have u as my son. Rab di meher bani rahe. Jor di jhappi."

Last year too, Sham Kaushal had put up a lovely picture with Vicky which saw them hugging each other, all smiles.

The caption read, "Happy Birthday Vicky Puttar. May God's blessings be always with u. Feeling so proud & blessed that now I'm known as Vicky Kaushal's father. Love u Puttar. Zor di jhappi. Rab Rakha."

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.