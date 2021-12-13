This Is How Newlywed Vicky Kaushal Reacted To Siddhant Chaturvedi's Post For Him And Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at their mehendi. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who got married on Thursday, received a whole lot of love from Bollywood stars. However, if there is one wish that stole the show, it has to be from Katrina Kaif's Phone Bhoot co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi. Siddhant posted a video, in which he can be seen dancing to the track Genda Phool by Rekha Bhardwaj. Posting the video, he wrote: "Katrina Kaif ye sasural genda phool mubaarak ho." Tagging Vicky Kaushal, he wrote: "Paaji ek baraati missing tha, par kami kataii mehsoos honey nahi denge. Congratulations to you both! Purey India ka shaadi ka mood bana diya aap dono ne, nazar na lagey." He added the hashtag #vickat. In the comments section of the post, Vicky Kaushal dropped multiple heart emojis.

Check out Siddhant Chaturvedi's post here:

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on Thursday at Sawai Madhopur' Six Senses Fort, Rajasthan. See the wedding pictures here:

The couple had reportedly been dating for 2 years. The venue for the festivities was the Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. The couple invited very few guests from the film fraternity, which included Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi, Mini Mathur and husband Kabir Khan, Malavika Mohanan, Sharvari Wagh.

Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif will co-star in horror comedy Phone Bhoot, alongside Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated to release next year.