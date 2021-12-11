Katrina Kaif's Brother Sebastien Laurent Michel's Special Note For Vicky Kaushal: 'So Happy To Have Gained Another Brother'

Sebastien Laurent Michel shared this photo. (Image courtesy: sebastienlaurentmichel )

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was "the most amazing and magical" one, as per the actress' brother Sebastien Laurent Michel. The couple had an intimate but grand wedding at the Six Senses Resort of Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Thursday. Wishing his sister Katrina Kaif and Vicky "all the good in the world," Sebastien shared a photo of them from their wedding ceremony and wrote: "The most amazing and magical wedding! So happy to have gained another brother, and so proud of my sister to have found me the perfect one! I wish you guys all the good in the world, you both deserve it."

On Friday, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were pictured taking a helicopter charter in Sawai Madhopur for the Jaipur airport. They reportedly flew to the Maldives for their honeymoon a few hours later. Soon after the couple, their respective families also flew out of Jaipur and were spotted at the Mumbai airport in the evening.

On Monday, Katrina Kaif's brother Sebastien was spotted at her Bandra home in the morning, a few hours before she flew to Jaipur.

Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle also wished the newlyweds on social media. She shared a post that read: "Yesterday I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn't be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world for ever and ever and ever."

Katrina Kaif, 38, and Vicky Kaushal, 33, are believed to have begun dating in 2019.