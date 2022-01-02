Katrina Kaif Drops Vicky Kaushal To Airport After Celebrating New Year

On Friday, Katrina Kaif was spotted at the airport as she came to drop her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal, who flew off for a shooting schedule, after celebrating the new year with her. Recently in the video, making the rounds on the internet, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting an orange nightsuit paired with her mask for Covid-19 protection. Vicky Kaushal can be seen dressed in a brown sweatshirt paired with denims. The video features Vicky Kaushal coming out of the car, as Katrina gives him a hug. Vicky stepped out and waved at the paparazzi.

The couple who had married in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan and returned to Mumbai last week after enjoying a romantic honeymoon at the Maldives. They recently shifted to their new house and had their housewarming rituals and are also neighbours to actress Anushka Sharma and cricketer Virat Kohli. Recently, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also shared Christmas posts on their Instagram. The post features Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal hugging as they posed for the picture.

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal has geared up for Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur', a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw that also stars actress Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif has also returned to the shoot sets for her upcoming film Merry Christmas directed by Vijay Sethupathi. Apart from that, the actor has Tiger 3 and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara lined up, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.