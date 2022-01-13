Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Might Share Screen Space In Jee Le Zaraa: Report

Katrina Kaif with Vicky Kaushal. (courtesy: katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal might get to share screen space for the first time. According to a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Vicky Kaushal has been offered a role in Farhan Akhtar's next film Jee Le Zaraa, which features Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. "The decision of approaching Vicky Kaushal to feature in the film is pure gold. Now add to that the plan is to cast him opposite Katrina Kaif, which will make Jee Le Zaraa the first film the couple feature in together. This in itself is a marketing dream and makes promoting a film that much more easier," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

"With Farhan Akhtar casting himself and now Vicky also being roped in that leaves just one male lead role vacant and casting one person is far easier than three, and that to in a film that is based on three female leads," Bollywood Hungama quoted the source as saying.

Jee Le Zaraa will be directed by Farhan Akhtar and it will be written by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan will co-produce the film and it will go on the floors in 2022.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in the presence of a few friends and family members in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, last month. The couple got married after 2 years of dating.

Katrina Kaif was last seen in Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. She also star in Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.