Kartik Aaryan Took The Metro And Posed For Selfies With Fans. See Viral Video

Kartik Aaryan pictured with fans. (courtesy: kartikxglorious)

Kartik Aaryan, who will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports drama Chandu Champion, recently took a metro ride to beat the Mumbai traffic and needless to say the video is viral. The video curated by several fan pages dedicated to the star, feature Kartik happily posing for fans as they approach him for selfies. Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan posted a video of himself cycling and he jokingly wrote, "Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau (thinking of going to sets via cycle only)." Check out the viral video here:

FYI, this is the cycle post we are talking about.

Speaking of the actor's swanky collection of automobiles, Kartik brought a brand new Range Rover SV this year. He captioned the post, "Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi (Our range just got bigger)." The actor also owns a McLaren GT and a Lamborghini.

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion. He also has an untitled project with Karan Johar in the line-up.

Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.