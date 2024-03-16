Kartik Aaryan's Cycle Post Is Eclipsed With Comments About His Swanky New Car. Actor's Reaction

Kartik Aaryan in a still from the video. (courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Kartik Aaryan, who recently bought a swanky new Range Rover SV (which reportedly costs around Rs 6 crore), shared an ROFL post on Instagram. On Saturday, the actor posted a video of himself riding a cycle and he jokingly wrote, "Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau (thinking of going to sets via cycle only)." The comments section was full of LOL comments from Kartik's Instafam. "6 cr wali gari mujhe dedo (give the Rs 6 crore car to me)," read a comment. To this, Kartik Aaryan replied, "Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe leke gaya hai.. aate hi batata hu (one friend has borrowed it, will let you know when he returns)."

Another comment on the post read, "Ye dekho bhai 5 cr ki gadi kharid ke cycle pe ghum raha hai (See, after purchasing a car worth Rs 6 crore, he is still roaming on a cycle)." Kartik Aaryan replied to this, "Puraani aadatein chhutne mein time lagta hai (old habits take a while to change)."

Check out Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Kartik Aaryan captioned the post, "Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi (Our range just got bigger)." This is what Kartik Aaryan posted on Friday:

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani. Last year, he also made a cameo appearance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. He will next be seen in Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion. Kartik Aaryan made his Bollywood debut with Luv Ranjan's 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and he has been a part of movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Luka Chuppi , Guest Inn London and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He also starred in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. He also starred in Netflix's Dhamaka.